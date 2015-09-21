2 cyclists who crashed at 40 mph at the world championships continued racing with gnarly road rash

On Sunday’s opening day of the week-long UCI Road World Championships in Richmond, Virginia, riders from the Tinkoff-Saxo team were racing in the team time trial at 40 mph when two of them touched wheels and wiped out.

For the two riders involved it was brutal.

They hit the road before rolling into the grass:

The riders would get up and continue racing but only after coming to grips with what had happened and getting new bikes:

The team said it was hugely disappointed, naturally, but happy that neither rider broke any bones or was more seriously injured.

Images posted on Instagram showed the gnarly road rash:





Watch the full clip below, via Universal Sports:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Get more info about cycling’s road world championships here.

And here’s how to watch the races live and for free.

