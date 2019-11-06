The cyclist who went viral for flipping off Trump's motorcade just won an election for her county's board of supervisors

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images In this file photo taken on October 28, 2017, Juli Briskman shows her middle finger as a motorcade with US President Donald Trump departs Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Virginia. – Two years later, Briskman has jumped headfirst into politics and is running for local office.

The cyclist who went viral for flipping off President Donald Trump’s motorcade (and was subsequently fired from her job) just won an election for a seat on her county’s board of supervisors,The Washington Post reported.

Juli Briskman, a Democrat from Virginia, ran against Republican incumbent Suzanne Volpe for a seat on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors.

After the photo went viral, the cyclist told The Washington Post that she wanted to turn that gesture towards Trump into tangible change in her community.

Juli Briskman, a Democrat from Virginia, beat Republican incumbent Suzanne Volpe to win a seat on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors.

Briskman was fired from her job at Akima LLC, after her middle-finger salute to the president, according to The Washington Post. But the viral incident in 2017 also encouraged her to get more politically active.

“It’s not like I can run against him,” Briskman told The Post in July. “But I can run.”

Columnist Petula Dvorak wrote that Briskman “wasn’t an activist, a protester, a radical or a meddler,” rather Dvorak described the 52-year-old as “just a mum going to swim meets, racing to meetings for her contracting job, getting her workout in and tiring of the hatred and division swirling around her.”

“We live in a great community and we deserve a Board of Supervisors that does more to support our schools, first responders, working women, and families,” Briskman said, explaining why she decided to run.

And as The Post pointed out, Loudoun County is home to one of Trump’s golf clubs.

