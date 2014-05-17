Cyclist Numbers Slow Due To Poor Cycling Paths In Sydney's CBD

Cameron Spencer/Getty

Despite a boom in the popularity of cycling in Sydney, with numbers increasing by 230% between March 2010 and March this year, growth has significantly slowed over the past two years.

Many blame the paths available to cyclists as the reason for the slow down.

“The deceleration of growth is directly attributable to the fact we haven’t developed the network meaningfully in 2½ years,” said David Borella, the president of advocacy group BikeSydney.

To combat the problem the NSW government has said it will try to build three new bike paths through the city, but it must do so before the middle of 2015 when George Street closes for construction of the light rail network.

Many are doubtful the paths will be complete in time, as the City of Sydney Council has been known to delay construction by up to four years.

Should the plans not go ahead on time the CBD’s busiest street will be thrown into chaos.

However a spokesman for Transport for NSW said the aim was to complete the majority of the work before the start of light rail construction, though “if required, a change in construction timelines will be negotiated with City of Sydney”.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.