A 43-Year-Old German Cyclist Just Set A New World Hour Record And Immediately Retired

German cyclist Jens Voigt just set a new world hour record.

In 60 minutes he rode 51.115 kilometers. It was an amazing achievement.

Voigt just turned 43 on Wednesday, and he retired from pro cycling immediately after his record ride today.

He beat the previous mark of 49.700 kilometers set by Ondrej Sosenka of the Czech Republic in 2005 in Moscow by 1,415 metres, AFP reports.

Developing story. Check back for updates or refresh this page here.

You can watch a replay of Voigt’s record-breaking ride below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

