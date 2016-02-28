A former Wall Street analyst just set a new world hour record in cycling

American Evelyn Stevens just set a new world hour record in cycling.

Stevens set the record at the 7-11 Velodrome in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She rides for the Boels Dolmans Cycling Team.

She beat the previous record of 46.882 kilometers (29.13 miles) set on January 22 by Australian Bridie O’Donnell in Adelaide, Australia.

Stevens’ first coach, a former pro named Matthew Koschara, has not been surprised by her success. He called her a “one in 10 million” talent.

“She has the right appetite, physiologically and psychologically,” Koschara told Business Insider in 2014. “She’s old school, she’s hard core — she’s a fighter.”

He pointed to Stevens’ remarkable power-to-weight ratio, and although he won’t reveal stats from the time he coached Stevens, he says her three- and 10-minute power numbers, measured in watts, were “huge.”

At five-foot-six and 120 pounds, she’s compact and very powerful.

She was all smiles when she entered the velodrome. She looked very at ease, and confident:

Her coach, Neal Henderson, is an expert when it comes to the hour record.

He and Stevens started training seriously in November.

Her trained a former world hour-record holder, Rohan Dennis of Australia.

Before the event started, she bowed her head for the national anthem:

Here was Stevens awaiting the start:

This is Stevens on the very first lap — after getting up to speed, she got set into her aero tuck:

This was the bike — made by California-based Specialised — that Stevens set the record on:

The velodrome she raced on is normally open air, but it was covered temporarily for this event. It is climate-controlled.

It was built in 1983. It features 333.3-meter (1,093.5-foot) banked track for cycling on a cement surface. It’s at just over 6,000 feet above sea level.

This GIF below shows GoPro footage previously taken on the track.

Stevens used the footage to help her visualise her race as part of her training.

From Wall Street to the open road

After graduating from Dartmouth in 2005, Stevens worked as an analyst for Lehman Brothers before taking a job as an associate at investment fund Gleacher Mezzanine (known today as Arrowhead).

Years on, and far from Wall Street, Stevens now ranks among the world’s best cyclists.

At 32, she’s in the prime of her career.

Even before setting the hour record on Saturday, she already had major victories crowding her palmarès, or race résumé.

In late 2007, while on vacation in San Francisco, Stevens’ sister talked her into doing a local cyclocross race, which at first seemed like a crazy idea.

She’d played tennis in college, went to the gym, and did some running.

But she rarely pedaled a bike, let alone raced one.

And yet there, in Golden Gate Park, at age 25, she raced for the first time, on a borrowed bike no less.

She crashed and got banged up, but she finished and was immediately hooked — “in love” even.

“I was like, ‘This is awesome — this is for me,'” she told Business Insider last year about that first race.

Ethan Glading Stevens speaking with Business Insider in fall 2014.

She is also targeting the Olympics in Rio this summer.

More to come.

