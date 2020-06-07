'Sick with remorse': Cyclist charged with assaulting teen protesters who put up justice for George Floyd posters says he's 'committed to making amends'

Victor Stoddard/Twitter A viral video showed a Maryland man angrily rip George Floyd protest flyers from a young girl’s hand.

Maryland cyclist Anthony Brennan III spoke out after a video of him attacking young protesters at Capital Crescent Trail went viral.

Brennan was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree assault on Friday.

Brennan said that he’s “sick with remorse for the pain and fear I caused the victims on the trail, and online,” according to a statement shared by TIME.

A Maryland cyclist named Anthony Brennan III who was charged with three counts of second-degree assault after being seen attacking young protestors in a viral video says that he’s “sick with remorse.”

“I am sick with remorse for the pain and fear I caused the victims on the trail, and online,” the 60-year-old said in a statement through his lawyers, which was shared TIME.

Brennan said that he’s “cooperating fully with authorities” and is “committed to making amends by addressing, through counseling, the underlying issues that led to my abhorrent behaviour.”

Maryland-National Capital Park Police Police released a mugshot of Anthony Brennan III after his arrest.

He added: “I am dedicated to working with the Montgomery County State Attorney’s Office to provide peace to our community and justice to the victims in the video, as well as to all victims of racism and police brutality.”

On Thursday, a video posted on Twitter by Victor Stoddard showed Brennan, then unidentified, approaching a young girl walking along Capital Crescent Trail near the Dalecarlia Tunnel and grabbing a flyer from her hand as her two friends shouted for him to “get off of her.”

After taking the piece of paper, he got back on his bike and stormed off, seemingly toward the person filming the incident.

They were putting up signs to commemorate the death of George Floyd. He wasn't having it. pic.twitter.com/eukrXrxoLN — Victor Stoddard (@VicStoddard) June 4, 2020

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh went on to ask people on Twitter for help identifying the cyclist, which led to hundreds of tips and false accusations.

The Park Police said that Brennan voluntarily turned himself in on Friday evening after being contacted by them. He was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree assault.

