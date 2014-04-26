Cyclist Cadel Evans Has Won Another Race And Is Gearing Up For The Giro D’Italia

Cadel Evans (C) of Australia and BMC Racing team on the victors podium at the Giro del Trentino. Michael Steele – Velo/Getty.

Australian cycling champion Cadel Evans has taken out the Giro del Trentino, after announcing this week he would not be competing in the Tour de France this year.

This win shows the former Tour de France winner is in good form in the lead up to the biggest cycling competition, the Giro d’Italia, which starts in Northern Ireland on May 9.

The 37-year-old told the media earlier this week he has now turned his focus to the Giro competition.

“I’m happy to give it everything for the Giro d’Italia for now,” he said.

“I might be sad when I have to watch the Tour on television but for ten years my whole life rotated around the Tour de France.

“Ten years is a long time and fortunately I managed to win one Tour, so I have to be satisfied with that,” he told Cycling News.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.