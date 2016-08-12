Here are the 10 best motorcycles of 2016

In 1976, the folks at Cycle World released its first list of the best motorcycles in the world. That year, bikes such as the BMW R75/6, the Suzuki RM250, and the Kawasaki KZ900 took home awards.
Forty years later, Cycle World is still at it with the 2016 version of the magazine’s annual awards for the best bikes available in 10 different categories.
Although the categories have been updated to keep pace with the needs of the market, the award winners remain a highly respected collection of the best new bikes of the year as selected by the editors and staff of Cycle World.
Here’s a look at Cycle World’s 2016 10 Best Bikes list.
Starting price: $16,699
Why it's here: Cycle World praised the Harley for its simple yet highly effective design. According to the magazine, the Low Ride S is the best cruiser Harley-Davidson has ever made. That's high praise for a brand with as much history as Harley-Davidson.
Starting price: $12,999
Why it's here: The Honda Africa Twin won praise from the magazine for its balance of power and lighter weight chassis along with great stability in tough conditions, 'that will allow more riders to go further more safely than ever.'
Starting price: $8,799
Why it's here: The reviewers at Cycle World were impressed by the Kawasaki's more manageable power delivery, lighter weight, confidence-inspiring stability, and an overall purity of purpose.
Starting price: $8,890
Why it's here: The Yamaha YZ450FX is Japan's answer to the slew of top notch European dual-sport/enduro bikes on the market. Cycle World praised the Yamaha for its powerful and tractable 450 CC engine, its suspension tuning, and its go-anywhere ability.
Starting price:$4,999
Why it's here: For Cycle World, the KTM 390 Duke is more than just a great starter bike. The magazine love the KTM's lightweight, compact dimensions, tractable power delivery, and solid performance. Cycle World called the 390 Duke one of the most fun, flexible, and affordable motorcycles the publication has ever tested.
Starting price: Est. $20,000
Why it's here: Cycle World gushed over the pedigree of the KTM 1290 Super Duke GT's engine and chassis. The publications praised the KTM for its segment leading combination of comfort and sportiness.
Starting price: $8,700
Why it's here: The Triumph Bonneville Street Twin is a modern take on the British classics of yesteryear. According to Cycle World, of the new line of Bonneville bikes, the Street Twin most closely resembles the excellence of the legendary 1959 Triumph Bonneville.
Starting price: $9,490
Why it's here: Cycle World lauded the Yamaha for its world-class inline-three-cylinder engine -- calling it one of the best sounding and finest powertrains ever. The XSR900's broad torque band and instant power delivery also impressed the reviewers.
Starting price: $16,999
Why it's here: Cycle World absolutely loved the Tuono's four-cylinder engine and the beautiful sounds it produces. But there's way more to this bike than just sound. The magazine praised the Aprilia for its outstanding chassis, brakes, riding position, and superbike DNA.
Starting price: $16,490
Why it's here: Cycle World called the Yamaha YZF-R1 a true superbike that gets even better when pushed to its limits. The publication was impressed by the bike's impeccable chassis, soulful engine, and world-class electronic driver's aids.
