Cyborg Trading Promises High-Frequency Trading For Joe Six-Pack

FT Alphaville today brings attention to a firm called Cyborg Trading. The appropriately named company specialises in offering high frequency trading solutions to amateur traders in low cost pricing plans. Cyborg promises to make HFT more accessible by providing GUI-based tools, pools of liquidity, and algorithms for you to use at your will.

In other words, it’s a Terminator-like disaster waiting to happen:



FT: We’re talking about a real-time trading tool here — apparently — bringing advanced trade management, increased execution speed, “customisable pre-built algorithms to the trader,” and numerous other orgasmic features.

Further cybernetic guff:

* Split a single order into many orders, each with an independent trading strategy.

* Create entry orders that add or remove liquidity based on specific market conditions.

* Use sophisticated trailing strategies on both profit orders and stop orders.

* Create smarter stops based on depth thresholds and volume conditions.

* Attach timing conditions that exit a trade after a specific amount of time.

* Replenish entry orders after a profit order fills.

Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.