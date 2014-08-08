8 People Who Implanted Tech Gadgets Directly Into Their Bodies

Amal Graafstra Amal Graafstra, founder Dangerous Things

There will come a day when most humans don’t just use technology, or wear it on their heads and wrists, they inject it into their bodies to improve themselves.

That’s the vision of both sci-fi writers and people who call themselves “futurists.” One of them, Ray Kurzweil, even has a name for it: the singularity. That’s a point when technology and our bodies merge and we bcome different creatures at the next level of evolution.

There are a few brave souls at the edge of the singularity now. Sometimes they even call themselves cyborgs. These are people who have implanted tech directly into their bodies, for a variety of reasons.

