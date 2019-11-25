Elon Musk says Tesla has already received 200,000 orders for the Cybertruck

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk gestures while introducing the newly unveiled all-electric battery-powered Tesla Cybertruck at Tesla Design Centre in Hawthorne, California on November 21, 2019.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Saturday his company has already received 200,000 orders for the new Cybertruck.

The passenger pickup truck was unveiled Thursday night and immediately sparked headlines and viral reactions.

The vehicle is set to begin production in 2021.

Musk said Saturday that the orders had come despite “no advertising & no paid endorsement.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that the company has already received 200,000 orders for the new Cybertruck unveiled Thursday night.

“200k,” his simple tweet on Sunday said, referencing the number of Cybertruck orders the company has received.

Earlier on Sunday, Musk also tweeted that the number of orders had jumped to 187,000. On Saturday, Musk said the number of orders had been placed despite “no advertising & no paid endorsement.”

“146k Cybertruck orders so far, with 42% choosing dual, 41% tri & 17% single motor,” Musk tweeted on Saturday, referring to the three different configurations available: single-motor rear-wheel-drive, dual-motor all-wheel-drive, and tri-motor all-wheel drive.

The bizarre-looking passenger pickup truck was debuted at an event Thursday night that immediately sparked headlines, then went viral over a failed demonstration of the Cybertruck’s “armoured glass,” which shattered upon contact with a small metal ball.

“We threw wrenches, we threw everything even literally the kitchen sink at the glass and it didn’t break. For some weird reason, it broke now,” Musk said Thursday. “I don’t know why. We will fix it in post.”

The Cybertruck, which is made of heavy-duty stainless steel and has a range of up to 500 miles on a single charge, starts at $US39,990 and goes up to $US76,900.

The vehicle is set to being production in late 2021.

