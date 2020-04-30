Tesla Cybertruck competitor Bollinger has a new electric pickup that can be customised for any kind of work use

Bollinger Motors Look at all of the possibilities.

Bollinger has plans for an all-electric, chassis-cab truck platform.

It can be used as a tow truck, a box truck, or a bucket truck.

The possibilities are endless.

The world needs more electric trucks. They’re versatile, usable, customisable, they look cool – and because they don’t run on fuel, they’re even better.

And if you want an electric truck with endless possibilities for customisation, Bollinger Motors’ upcoming all-electric, chassis-cab truck platform might be what you’re looking for.

It’s called the Bollinger B2 Chassis Cab, and the company said in a Thursday announcement that it wants to sell the truck in late 2021. Both full-cab and cutaway-cab versions will be available.

Anyone can buy a B2 Chassis Cab – pedestrian casuals such as you and me, or people who need them for commercial purposes, like landscapers or construction workers.

Sure, it’s not available yet. But we can dream.

Check it out.

The Bollinger B2 Chassis Cab is an all-electric, medium-duty pickup truck platform.

Bollinger Motors Bollinger Motors B2 Chassis Cab 2 Door.

Bollinger is one of a few companies planning to rival the big-name Tesla Cybertruck with its own electric offering, such as Rivian and Nikola. The GMC Hummer will also be revived as an EV, with General Motors claiming it will have 1,000 horsepower.

Bollinger filed the provisional patent application for the truck in November 2019.

As you can see from the renderings, it’s a half-truck with a flatbed.

Bollinger Motors Bollinger Motors B2 Chassis Cab 2 Door.

You could theoretically fit it with whatever you wanted.

Bollinger Motors Bollinger Motors B2 Chassis Cab 2 Door.

The B2CC has a 5,000-pound payload.

Bollinger Motors Bollinger Motors B2 Chassis Cab 4 Door.

It will be built on Bollinger’s all-wheel-drive platform that’s found in Bollinger’s other two vehicles: the B1 Sport Utility Truck and B2 Pickup.

Bollinger Motors Bollinger Motors B2 Chassis Cab.

It’ll be available with either a two- or four-door cab, and with various wheelbase lengths — it’s up to you.

Bollinger Motors Bollinger Motors B2 Chassis Cab 4 Door.

It will also be fitted with a number of goodies.

Bollinger Motors Bollinger Motors B2 Chassis Cab 4 Door.

In addition to a 120-kWh battery pack, there will be electronic traction control, electronic stability control, hydraulic power steering, self-levelling suspension, and independent front and rear suspension.

Bollinger Motors

And a 10-kW onboard charger and inverter for power tools.

Bollinger Motors Bollinger Motors B2 Chassis Cab Box Truck.

Bollinger claims it is the world’s first and only medium-duty, all-electric chassis-cab truck platform.

Bollinger Motors Bollinger Motors B2 Chassis Cab Bucket Truck.

It will be designed, engineered, and built entirely in the US.

Bollinger Motors

The company says it’s ideal for municipalities, parks services, emergency-response vehicles, airports, construction, landscaping, electricians, security, and more.

Bollinger Motors Bollinger Motors B2 Chassis Cab Tow Truck.

