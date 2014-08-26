Cyberbullying Is Only Half As Prevalent As Traditional Forms Of Bullying: Study

Sumo class in Tokyo. Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images for MORINAGA)

Bullying online is only half as common as traditional forms of bullying, according to a two-year study of research around the world.

Kathryn Modecki from Murdoch University in Perth and colleagues looked at all existing studies measuring traditional and cyberbullying among adolescents.

“We found that despite popular thought, cyberbullying was only half as common as traditional forms of bullying with about 15 per cent of adolescents reporting either cyber perpetration or victimisation compared to around 30 per cent for traditional bullying,” Dr Modecki said.

“This means that youth are considerably less likely to be involved in cyberbullying relative to traditional bullying.

“The correlation between the two types of bullying was also relatively high.

“This means for those youth who do report being bullied on-line, they likely have also been bullied off-line.”

And adolescents who perpetrate or bully online are quite likely to be perpetrators of traditional bullying as well.

Dr Modecki, who is an expert in antisocial decision making in adolescents, spent two years with a research student gathering and coding published and unpublished data from a bullying studies from around the world.

The studies were wide ranging, including thesis dissertations and other unpublished works.

She found 80 studies with statistics on the two types of bullying with data from more than 300,000 teenagers.

As a result of her study, Dr Modecki and her colleagues are calling for bullying to be approached as a general behavioural issue, with interventions addressing underlying causes of mean and harmful behaviours.

She suggests media and practitioners should de-emphasise the context in which bullying occurs, both online and offline.

“Youth bully for a range of reasons and we need to treat the underlying issues that propel adolescents to act in harmful ways,” Dr Modecki said.

“Schools and communities have limited resources and we need to be smart about finding ways to have maximum effect on harmful behaviours, wherever they occur.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.