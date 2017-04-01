'We already are in a cyber war' with Russia -- a former Marine cyber warrior explains

While accusations of Russian hacking have dominated the news ever since the election, we have been involved in a strategic game of cyber warfare with the country for quite a while, according to David Kennedy, a former cyber security expert with the US Marine Corps. Here’s a quick explanation of what’s really going on and what Russia ultimately wants to gain from all of this.

