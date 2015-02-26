This video of seniors using the internet for the first time will make your day

Watch the full-length documentary on iTunes & YouTube

A humorous and heartwarming documentary feature, Cyber-Seniors chronicles the extraordinary journey of a group of senior citizens as they discover the world of the Internet through the guidance of teenage mentors.

Their exploration of cyber-space is catapulted to another level when 89 year-old Shura decides to create a YouTube cooking video, inspiring her fellow cyber-seniors to do the same. A spirited competition for video “views” evolves as hidden talents and competitive spirits are revealed.

Video courtesy of Cyber-Seniors

Follow BI Video: On Facebook



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.