Arizona audit: Cyber Ninjas founder is ‘quite sick’ with COVID-19, delaying report on 2020 election

Cyber Ninjas owner Doug Logan talks about overseeing a 2020 election ballot audit ordered by the Republican lead Arizona Senate at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, during a news conference Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo

Cyber Ninjas submitted a “portion” of a draft report on Monday.

The company was selected by Arizona Republicans to review the 2020 vote in Maricopa County.

A majority of the Cyber Ninjas’ “election audit analysis” team is sick with COVID-19.

A majority of the Cyber Ninjas’ “election audit analysis” team, including the company’s founder, is “quite sick” with COVID-19, the president of Arizona’s state Senate announced Monday.

Since April, Cyber Ninjas has been conducting a highly irregular review of the 2020 election in Maricopa County at the behest of state GOP leaders. This week it was expected to finally submit its findings – following a process that saw volunteers scanning some 2.1 million ballots for signs of “bamboo” in an effort to prove they were fraudulent and made in China.

In a statement, state Sen. Karen Fann, a Republican, said the wait will have to continue a little while longer. While she has received a “portion” of a draft report from the company on Monday, she said, “unfortunately Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan and two other members of the five-person audit team have tested positive for COVID-19 and are quite sick.”

President Joe Biden won Maricopa County by more than 45,000 votes, a victory certified by local Republican officials who have clashed with Fann and Cyber Ninjas over the election review.

