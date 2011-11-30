Dozens Of Major Retailers Blew It As Sites Crashed On Cyber Monday

If you experienced a website glitch on Cyber Monday, you’re not alone.



Despite record online sales, many of the 55 top retail websites went down periodically throughout the day and cost many of the companies hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to a survey by Catchpoint.com.

“I’m a little bit shocked,” said Mehdi Daoudi, founder of Catchpoint. “Users will get over it, but it will leave a bad taste in their mouths.”

Brookstone went out for 25 per cent of Cyber Monday, followed by Crutchfield at 19 per cent and PC Mall at 9 per cent.

Others in the Top 10 Fail list include Toys ‘R’ Us, Urban Outfitters, Crate & Barrel, Nordstrom, and Barnes & Noble.

Daoudi believes most of the websites could not handle the traffic, which he found odd considering Cyber Monday is the biggest online shopping day of the year.

However, Catchpoint couldn’t tell why the sites went down, though it guessed some had third party problems, like Negwegg.com, which failed because of Google promotional offers.

Whatever the reason, Daoudi says that in such a competitive market, where consumers can simply search Etsy.com or Overstock.com when they can’t find something on Amazon, failing on a day like Cyber Monday will be a problem.

What did you think of Cyber Monday? Was it worth the click?

Now see the dirty dozen holiday scams to watch out for this holiday season >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.