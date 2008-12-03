Cyber Monday Traffic: Amazon Takes The Prize (AMZN)

Here’s Web metrics firm Hitwise’s traffic report for the first Monday after Thanksgiving — dubbed “Cyber Monday” by marketers.



We pay attention to it because the day’s totals have proven to be an accurate measure of how the whole holiday season will turn out.

Early estimates pegged the day’s sales as up 2.4% over last year — very slow growth compared to the 21% leap between 2006 and 2007.

We’re surprised that comparison shopping sites fared so poorly at a time when we figured more people would be bargain hunting if they were shopping at all.

Be careful, however, drawing any conclusions from these numbers: more traffic does not always result in more sales.

Among the top 500 Retail Web sites, the percentage of U.S. visits were down 1% on Cyber Monday 2008 compared 2007.

U.S visits to Brick and Mortar store Web sites (100 total) were down 4% on Cyber Monday.

U.S visits to Online-only Web sites (100 total) were up 5% on on Cyber Monday.

U.S visits to the Comparison Shopping Web sites were down 21% on Cyber Monday.

U.S visits to the catalogue Web sites were down 4% on Cyber Monday.

The top visited Retail Web site on Cyber Monday 2008 were Amazon.com (AMZN) receiving 10.77% of U.S. visits among the top 500 Retail Web sites. Walmart.com was the second most visited with 8.55% of visits followed by Target.com with 4.56%. BestBuy.com was the fourth most visited with 3.81% and Sears.com was fifth with 2.74% of visits.

Amazon.com’s traffic increased 21% on Cyber Monday 2008 vs. 2007. Walmart.com’s traffic increased 6%.

