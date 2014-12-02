CYBER MONDAY: Here Are The Best Deals On Tech Accessories Today

Insider Picks
Target shoppingJoe Raedle / Getty

If you were too busy with leftovers to catch the best deals on Black Friday, no worries — there’s still Cyber Monday.

We’ve rounded up the best products you can find on Amazon today.

So what are you waiting for? All these great items are super discounted today.

Belkin Bluetooth Music Receiver — 61% OFF

Belkin F8Z492ttP Bluetooth Music ReceiverAmazon

Throw out all those cables and wires because with one of these, you can wirelessly connect your iPhone or iPod to your home stereo or speakers. You can hook up as many as 6 devices to it.

Rating: 3.5 Stars
Price: $US49.99 $US19.71




Galaxy s5 case spiegenAmazon

Galaxy S5 Case, Spigen Neo Hybrid Case for Galaxy S5 — 43% OFF

Don’t let the iPhone users have all the fun: Here’s a great phone case that comes with shock absorption technology. Plus it helps protect your phone from scratches.

Rating:
4.5 Stars
Price: $US29.99 $US16.99




Belkin car charge navigationAmazon

Belkin Car Charger and Navigation Mount for iPhone 5/5S— 40% OFF

This contraption lets you charge your phone in your car, and also turns it into a navigation system. Swivel it sideways for landscape mode.

Rating: 3.5 Stars
Price: $US49.99 $US29.00




Belkin swivel chargerAmazon

Belkin USB Swivel Wall Charger— 50% OFF

This wall charger swivels to the side so that you don’t have to struggle with plugging in other devices into neighbouring outlets. A headache saver, in a nutshell.

Rating: 4 Stars
Price: $US39.99 $US19.99




Iphone coverAmazon

Spigen Tough Armour iPhone 5S Case— 40% OFF

If you also hate all those bulky iPhone cases, you need this. This case is both thin and air cushioned — so it will keep you phone from cracking when you drop it.

Rating: 4 Stars
Price: $US29.99 $US17.99




Jawbone fitness bandAmazon

UP 24 by Jawbone
30% OFF

If you’re not really a watch person, and are looking for the barely-there fitness tracker, then this one’s for you. The Jawbone Wristband is loaded with punches: it tracks your steps, exercise, hours and quality of sleep, and calorie and nutrient intake. And you can also set an alarm and receive vibrating messages.

Rating: 3.5 Stars
Price: $US129.00 $US99.99




Speaker dock wirelessAmazon

Bowers & WIlkins Zeppelin Air Wireless AirPlay Speaker Dock — 33% OFF

Here’s one of the most stylish speaker systems — and it makes everything sound incredible. Plus it connects wirelessly to your phone, iPod, Mac or PC.

Rating: 3.5 Stars
Price: $US599.99 $US399.99




Charging stationAmazon

EZOPower Desktop Charging Station with 3AC Surge Protected Outlets — 63% OFF

Here’s a two-in-one phone/tablet holder and charger. It comes with three sockets, but you can also plug your USB straight into the station.

Rating: 4.5 Stars
Price: $US69.99 $US25.99




Fitness bandAmazon

Garmin Vivofit Fitness Band — 42% OFF

Here’s a great fitness tracker that monitors your daily activity and motivates you to keep moving. It’s water resistant and not too bulky. Plus, the battery lasts for more than a year.

Rating: 3.5 Stars
Price: $US129.99 $US74.99





Apple Magic Trackpad — 4% OFF

Apple trackpadAmazon

If you prefer trackpads to computer mice, we recommend getting one of these as an accessory to your desktop. The slight incline makes it easier on your wrist.

Rating: 3.5 Stars
Price: $US87.00 $US72.99




Samsung SSG-5150GB 3D Active GlassesAmazon

Samsung SSG-5150GB 3D Active Glasses — 12% OFF

Get yourself a pair of 3D viewing glasses for all your movie needs. And if you already wear regular glasses, no worries: these will comfortably fit over them.

The battery lasts for 70 hours.

Rating: 4.5 Stars
Price: $US19.99 $US17.52




Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.