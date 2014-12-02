CYBER MONDAY: Here Are The Best Deals On Tech Accessories Today

If you were too busy with leftovers to catch the best deals on Black Friday, no worries — there’s still Cyber Monday.

We’ve rounded up the best products you can find on Amazon today.

So what are you waiting for? All these great items are super discounted today.

Throw out all those cables and wires because with one of these, you can wirelessly connect your iPhone or iPod to your home stereo or speakers. You can hook up as many as 6 devices to it.

Rating: 3.5 Stars

Price: $US49.99 $US19.71









Galaxy S5 Case, Spigen Neo Hybrid Case for Galaxy S5 — 43% OFF

Don’t let the iPhone users have all the fun: Here’s a great phone case that comes with shock absorption technology. Plus it helps protect your phone from scratches.

Rating:

4.5 Stars

Price: $US29.99 $US16.99









Belkin Car Charger and Navigation Mount for iPhone 5/5S— 40% OFF

This contraption lets you charge your phone in your car, and also turns it into a navigation system. Swivel it sideways for landscape mode.

Rating: 3.5 Stars

Price: $US49.99 $US29.00









Belkin USB Swivel Wall Charger— 50% OFF

This wall charger swivels to the side so that you don’t have to struggle with plugging in other devices into neighbouring outlets. A headache saver, in a nutshell.

Rating: 4 Stars

Price: $US39.99 $US19.99









Spigen Tough Armour iPhone 5S Case— 40% OFF

If you also hate all those bulky iPhone cases, you need this. This case is both thin and air cushioned — so it will keep you phone from cracking when you drop it.

Rating: 4 Stars

Price: $US29.99 $US17.99









UP 24 by Jawbone—

30% OFF



If you’re not really a watch person, and are looking for the barely-there fitness tracker, then this one’s for you. The Jawbone Wristband is loaded with punches: it tracks your steps, exercise, hours and quality of sleep, and calorie and nutrient intake. And you can also set an alarm and receive vibrating messages.

Rating: 3.5 Stars

Price: $US129.00 $US99.99









Bowers & WIlkins Zeppelin Air Wireless AirPlay Speaker Dock — 33% OFF

Here’s one of the most stylish speaker systems — and it makes everything sound incredible. Plus it connects wirelessly to your phone, iPod, Mac or PC.

Rating: 3.5 Stars

Price: $US599.99 $US399.99









EZOPower Desktop Charging Station with 3AC Surge Protected Outlets — 63% OFF

Here’s a two-in-one phone/tablet holder and charger. It comes with three sockets, but you can also plug your USB straight into the station.

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US69.99 $US25.99









Garmin Vivofit Fitness Band — 42% OFF



Here’s a great fitness tracker that monitors your daily activity and motivates you to keep moving. It’s water resistant and not too bulky. Plus, the battery lasts for more than a year.

Rating: 3.5 Stars

Price: $US129.99 $US74.99









If you prefer trackpads to computer mice, we recommend getting one of these as an accessory to your desktop. The slight incline makes it easier on your wrist.

Rating: 3.5 Stars

Price: $US87.00 $US72.99









Samsung SSG-5150GB 3D Active Glasses — 12% OFF



Get yourself a pair of 3D viewing glasses for all your movie needs. And if you already wear regular glasses, no worries: these will comfortably fit over them.

The battery lasts for 70 hours.

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US19.99 $US17.52









Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

