Cyber Monday spending soars to record-high $9.2 billion online, with a whopping $3 billion spent via smartphones

Reuters Cyber Monday sales soared to $US9.2 billion this year.

Online spending on Cyber Monday in the US soared nearly 17% year-over-year to $US9.2 billion, with shoppers spending about $US11 million a minute during peak hours, according to preliminary data from Adobe Analytics.

A whopping $US3 billion of Cyber Monday’s online sales were completed through a smartphone, which represents a 46% increase over last year’s smartphone-based purchases.

The spending totals make Cyber Monday 2019 the biggest online spending day in US history. Black Friday‘s online sales, by comparison, totaled $US7.4 billion, according to Adobe. Online sales also totaled $US7.4 billion on the Saturday and Sunday after Black Friday.

“Retailers unlocked sales earlier to combat a shorter shopping season, while continuing to drive up promotion of the big branded days including Black Friday and Cyber Monday,” said John Copeland, the head of marketing and consumer insights at Adobe. “Consumers capitalised on deals and ramped up spending, especially on smartphones, where activity increased on days when shoppers were snowed or rained in.”

Top sellers on Cyber Monday included “Frozen 2” toys, L.O.L. Surprise dolls, Nerf products, “Madden 20,” the Nintendo Switch, “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,” Samsung TVs, the Fire TV, Airpods, and air fryers, Adobe said.

Since December 1, the holiday season overall has generated $US72.1 billion online, representing growth of more than 16%.

