Cyber Monday Sales Jump 13.7% Over 2008

While stores are reporting somewhat lackluster Black Friday numbers, online retailers fared well during yesterday’s Cyber Monday sales.



Numbers released by Coremetrics, an analytics tool used by more than 500 retailers, show a 13.7 per cent increase in online sales over 2008, and a 24.1 per cent increase compared to this Black Friday.

On average, people spent $180.03, versus $170.19 on Friday and $130.24 last year.

