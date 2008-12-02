Cyber Monday Sales Up 2.4% Versus 21% Growth Last Year

Online retail sales from yesterday, the first Monday after Thanksgiving, increased by about 2.4% over last year, 100 retail CMOs reported in a survey.



“Some online retailers said consumers were buying less expensive gifts on Monday than in previous years,” reports the Wall Street Journal.

Spending on “Cyber Monday” last year totaled $730 million, growing 21% over the year before.

Metrics firm Cyber Monday says sales are the most accurate barometer for how online sales will fare during the holiday season.

So you’ll be interested in the Wall Street Journal’s other early findings:

IAC’s Shoebuy.com and Buy.com claim traffic growth and sales growth over last year.

Buy.com claimed double-digit increases in both. “They [holiday sales] are working out better than expected,” CEO Neel Grover told the WSJ.

JCrew, Gap and Staples all saw their sites slow down or go down under heavy consumer traffic.



