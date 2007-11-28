Cyber Monday Sales: Exactly As Expected

One headline after another trumpeting the Comscore (SCOR) release that Cyber Monday sales “jumped”, “broke records,” etc., but not one (so far) contains the actual news: sales came in exactly as expected–up 21% year over year, the same growth rate as the first 10 months of the year.

The only positive news here is that the 21% growth exceeded the paltry 17% growth of the first 25 days of November. But it decelerated from Black Friday’s 22% rate. And one day does not a holiday season make. So, good news for Amazon (AMZN), eBay, etc? Nope. No news.

From Comscore:

2007 Holiday Season To Date vs. Corresponding Days* in 2006<br />Non-Travel (Retail) Spending<br />Excludes Auctions and Large Corporate Purchases<br />Total U.S. - Home/Work/University Locations<br /><br /><br /> Billions ($)<br />Holiday Season to Date 2006 2007 Pct Change<br />November 1 - 26 $9.14 $10.74 17%<br />Thanksgiving Day (November 22) $0.21 $0.27 29%<br />"Black Friday" (November 23) $0.43 $0.53 22%<br />"Cyber Monday" (November 26) $0.61 $0.73 21%<br /><br /> * Corresponding Shopping Days, Not Calendar Days<br />

