Cyber Monday Sales: Exactly As Expected

Henry Blodget

One headline after another trumpeting the Comscore (SCOR) release that Cyber Monday sales “jumped”, “broke records,” etc., but not one (so far) contains the actual news: sales came in exactly as expected–up 21% year over year, the same growth rate as the first 10 months of the year.

The only positive news here is that the 21% growth exceeded the paltry 17% growth of the first 25 days of November. But it decelerated from Black Friday’s 22% rate.  And one day does not a holiday season make.  So, good news for Amazon (AMZN), eBay, etc? Nope. No news.

From Comscore:

2007 Holiday Season To Date vs. Corresponding Days* in 2006<br />Non-Travel (Retail) Spending<br />Excludes Auctions and Large Corporate Purchases<br />Total U.S. - Home/Work/University Locations<br /><br /><br />                                        Billions ($)<br />Holiday Season to Date             2006            2007        Pct Change<br />November 1 - 26                   $9.14          $10.74           17%<br />Thanksgiving Day (November 22)    $0.21           $0.27           29%<br />"Black Friday" (November 23)      $0.43           $0.53           22%<br />"Cyber Monday" (November 26)      $0.61           $0.73           21%<br /><br />    * Corresponding Shopping Days, Not Calendar Days<br />

