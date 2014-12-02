CYBER MONDAY: Upgrade Your Winter Wardrobe Today

Now that the temperatures are dropping, it’s time to upgrade your winter wardrobe.
We’ve rounded up some great Cyber Monday deals that will keep you polished without breaking the bank.
Sweaters, jackets, shoes, and watches — they’re all here.
Jackets
If you’re not out skiing, skip the bulky parkas. Instead, look for something that’s warm and comes in a neutral colour — navy, black, or maybe even grey. Make sure you get something that’s not skin-tight so that a sweater will fit underneath.
Vince Camuto Men’s Quilted Jacket with Plaid Yoke— 19% OFF
Price:$US198.00$US159.99
Calvin Klein Men’s Zipper Wool Jacket with Scarf — 60% OFF
Price: $US275.00 $US110.00
Kenneth Cole Men’s Classic Barn Coat —
60% OFF
Price: $US250.00 $US99.50
Work-Appropriate Sweaters
If you work in a more casual environment, a nice sweater is a good option in the wintertime. These are also a great choice for any lunch or dinner — they will keep you warm and polished. Wear one over jeans or nice slacks.
Original Penguin Men’s Crewneck Hector Sweater— 40% OFF
Price:$US89.00$US53.40
Savane Men’s Solid V-Neck Sweater — 48
% OFF
Price: $US58.00 $US29.99
Williams Cashmere Men’s Colour Bloc Crew Neck Sweater — 65% OFF
Price: $US275.00 $US96.25
Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.