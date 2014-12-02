CYBER MONDAY: Upgrade Your Winter Wardrobe Today

Now that the temperatures are dropping, it’s time to upgrade your winter wardrobe.

We’ve rounded up some great Cyber Monday deals that will keep you polished without breaking the bank.

Sweaters, jackets, shoes, and watches — they’re all here.

Jackets

If you’re not out skiing, skip the bulky parkas. Instead, look for something that’s warm and comes in a neutral colour — navy, black, or maybe even grey. Make sure you get something that’s not skin-tight so that a sweater will fit underneath.

Amazon Vince Camuto Men’s Quilted Jacket with Plaid Yoke

Vince Camuto Men’s Quilted Jacket with Plaid Yoke— 19% OFF

Price:$US198.00$US159.99

Calvin Klein Men’s Zipper Wool Jacket with Scarf — 60% OFF

Price: $US275.00 $US110.00

Kenneth Cole Men’s Classic Barn Coat —

60% OFF

Price: $US250.00 $US99.50

Work-Appropriate Sweaters

If you work in a more casual environment, a nice sweater is a good option in the wintertime. These are also a great choice for any lunch or dinner — they will keep you warm and polished. Wear one over jeans or nice slacks.

Amazon Original Penguin Men’s Crewneck Hector Sweater

Original Penguin Men’s Crewneck Hector Sweater— 40% OFF

Price:$US89.00$US53.40

Savane Men’s Solid V-Neck Sweater — 48

% OFF

Price: $US58.00 $US29.99

Williams Cashmere Men’s Colour Bloc Crew Neck Sweater — 65% OFF

Price: $US275.00 $US96.25

Gloves That Work With Your Phone If you’re as addicted to your mobile phone as we are, we recommend getting a pair of these gloves. They come with touchscreen technology, which means that you can text or email on your phone, without having to take off your gloves. Score. Amazon Timberland Men’s Ribbed Knit Wool Blend Glove with Touchscreen Technology Timberland Men’s Ribbed Knit Wool Blend Glove with Touchscreen Technology — 20% OFF

Price: $US50.00 $US40.00

Timberland Men’s Performance Fleece Glove with Touchscreen Technology — 17% OFF

Price: $US275.00 $US110.00



Hats Funky winter hats are ok for the weekends, but it’s also a good idea to invest in something that’s a bit more grown up looking. Get yourself a neutral coloured hat that won’t look silly at the office. Amazon Columbia Men’s Columbia Watch Cap II Columbia Men’s Columbia Watch Cap II — 20% OFF

Price: $US25.00 $US19.99

Jack Spade Men’s Gallagher Brushed Hat — 20% OFF

Price: $US88.00 $US69.99



