CYBER MONDAY: Upgrade Your Winter Wardrobe Today

Now that the temperatures are dropping, it’s time to upgrade your winter wardrobe.

We’ve rounded up some great Cyber Monday deals that will keep you polished without breaking the bank.

Sweaters, jackets, shoes, and watches — they’re all here.

Jackets

If you’re not out skiing, skip the bulky parkas. Instead, look for something that’s warm and comes in a neutral colour — navy, black, or maybe even grey. Make sure you get something that’s not skin-tight so that a sweater will fit underneath.

JVince Camuto Men's Quilted JacketAmazonVince Camuto Men’s Quilted Jacket with Plaid Yoke

Vince Camuto Men’s Quilted Jacket with Plaid Yoke— 19% OFF
Price:$US198.00$US159.99

Calvin Klein Men’s Zipper Wool Jacket with Scarf — 60% OFF
Price: $US275.00 $US110.00

Samsonite Men’s Packable Samsopac Jacket — 46% OFF

Price: $US150.00 $US79.99

Kenneth Cole Men’s Classic Barn Coat
60% OFF
 Price: $US250.00 $US99.50

Kenneth Cole New York Men’s Classic Peacoat60% OFF
Price: $US250.00 $US99.50

Work-Appropriate Sweaters

If you work in a more casual environment, a nice sweater is a good option in the wintertime. These are also a great choice for any lunch or dinner — they will keep you warm and polished. Wear one over jeans or nice slacks.

Original Penguin Men's Crewneck Hector SweaterAmazonOriginal Penguin Men’s Crewneck Hector Sweater

Original Penguin Men’s Crewneck Hector Sweater— 40% OFF
Price:$US89.00$US53.40

Savane Men’s Solid V-Neck Sweater — 48
% OFF
 Price: $US58.00 $US29.99

Calvin Klein Sportswear Men’s Solid V-Neck Sweater 40% OFF
Price: $US89.50 $US53.70

Williams Cashmere Men’s Colour Bloc Crew Neck Sweater — 65% OFF
 Price: $US275.00 $US96.25

Casual Sweaters

Some days, you’re feeling a bit more casual. A half zip-up sweater is a great alternative to your old college sweatshirt.

Calvin Klein Jeans Men's Half Zip Milano SweaterAmazonCalvin Klein Men’s Half Zip Milano Sweater

Calvin Klein Men’s Half Zip Milano Sweater — 40% OFF
Price: $US118.00 $US70.80
Nautica Men’s Solid Sweater — 40% OFF
 Price: $US89.50 $US53.99

US Polo Assn. Men’s Marled Full Zip Sweater — 61% OFF

Price: $US80.00 $US30.99

Gloves That Work With Your Phone

If you’re as addicted to your mobile phone as we are, we recommend getting a pair of these gloves. They come with touchscreen technology, which means that you can text or email on your phone, without having to take off your gloves. Score.

Timberland Men's Ribbed Knit Wool Blend Glove with Touchscreen TechnologyAmazonTimberland Men’s Ribbed Knit Wool Blend Glove with Touchscreen Technology

Timberland Men’s Ribbed Knit Wool Blend Glove with Touchscreen Technology — 20% OFF
 Price: $US50.00 $US40.00
Timberland Men’s Performance Fleece Glove with Touchscreen Technology — 17% OFF
Price: $US275.00 $US110.00

Hats

Funky winter hats are ok for the weekends, but it’s also a good idea to invest in something that’s a bit more grown up looking. Get yourself a neutral coloured hat that won’t look silly at the office.

Columbia Men's Columbia Watch Cap IIAmazonColumbia Men’s Columbia Watch Cap II

Columbia Men’s Columbia Watch Cap II — 20% OFF
 Price: $US25.00 $US19.99
Jack Spade Men’s Gallagher Brushed Hat — 20% OFF
Price: $US88.00 $US69.99

Michael Kors Men’s Herringbone Rever Cuff Hat — 9% OFF

Price: $US55.00 $US49.99

Watches

If you’re resisting the smartwatch hype, we’ve got some great classic watches that are perfect for the winter. A dark strap is the best option as it will nicely work with your darker winter wardrobe.

Stuhrling Prestige Men's 307L.33152 AmazonStuhrling Prestige Men’s ‘Kingston’ Watch

Stuhrling Prestige Men’s “Kingston” Watch60% OFF
Price: $US295.00 $US118.68
Stuhrling Original Men’s 931.03 Aviator Swiss Quartz Watch — 68% OFF
 Price: $US445.00 $US142.10

Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Axiom Watch31% OFF

Price: $US195.00 $US134.55

Accessories

These are your extras: a nice belt, good winter socks, and sunglasses so that you’re not blinded by the snow.

Ray Ban RB2132 New Wayfarer SunglassesAmazonRay Ban New Wayfarer Sunglasses

Ray Ban New Wayfarer Sunglasses — 6% OFF
Price: $US180.00 $US168.46
Kenneth Cole Reaction Men’s Dress Reversible Belt — 25% OFF
 Price: $US40.00 $US29.99

Dickies Mens 4-Pack Marled Moisture Control Crew Socks — 20% OFF
Price: $US20.00 $US16.00

