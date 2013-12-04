IPhone Users Spent More On Cyber Monday Than Android Users

We love taking advantage of online deals.

Cyber Monday sales broke a new record this year, with a spending increase of 20.6 % over 2012, according to research by IBM.

Mobile sales picked up too, with people sealing deals on their smartphones 55.4% more than they did on Cyber Monday last year. Who was dropping more cash, iPhone or Android users?

IBM kept track of shopping trends for the day and released the following comparison:

On average, iOS users spent $US120.29 per order, compared to $US106.70 per order for Android. iOS traffic reached 22.4 per cent of all online traffic, compared to 9.1 per cent for Android. iOS sales reached 14.5 per cent of all online sales, compared to 2.6 per cent for Android.

IBM reported earlier that iPhone spending trumped Android spending on Black Friday as well.

