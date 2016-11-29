Cyber Monday: Save 35% on Business Insider's IGNITION conference today only!

Thrive Global's Arianna Huffington will speak at IGNITION.

Cyber Monday is the 24-hour shop-till-you-drop online phenomenon, and we have a deal for you.

Today only, save big on IGNITION, Business Insider’s flagship conference. Use discount code CYBERMONDAY to save 35% on your ticket.

There’s just one week left before IGNITION: Future of Digital takes over the Time Warner Center in New York City. This conference, which is happening December 5-7, is a must for anyone interested in the digital world.

This year’s speakers include:

  • Arianna Huffington, founder and CEO, Thrive Global
  • James Murdoch, CEO, 21st Century Fox
  • Mathias Döpfner, chairman and CEO, Axel Springer SE
  • Randall L. Stephenson, chairman and CEO, AT&T
  • Jeff Bewkes, chairman and CEO, Time Warner Inc.
  • Nathan Blecharczyk, cofounder and CTO, Airbnb
  • Barry Diller, chairman and senior executive, IAC and Expedia Inc.
  • David Kenny, general manager, IBM Watson
  • Miguel McKelvey, cofounder and chief creative officer, WeWork
  • Adam Neumann, cofounder and CEO, WeWork
  • Raja Rajamannar, global CMO, MasterCard
  • Chuck Robbins, CEO, Cisco
  • George Kliavkoff, CEO, Jaunt Inc.
  • Andrew Bosworth, VP of advertising and pages, Facebook
  • Neal Mohan, chief product officer, YouTube
  • And more.

This deal expires at midnight tonight — don’t miss out!



