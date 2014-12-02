CYBER MONDAY: Here Are The Best Deals On Headphones Today

Say good-bye to those basic white headphones that come with your phone, and hello to some pretty great sound quality.

We’ve rounded up the best headphones you can find on Amazon today.

So what are you waiting for? All of these are super discounted today.

BeoPlay H6 by Bang & Olufsen — 5% OFF

These headphones are made with lightweight aluminium and lambskin leather, which gives them a high quality feel without the extra weight. They come with an internal bass port to ensure a good bass balance.

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US399.99 $US380.20









Bose QuietComfort 15 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones — 9% OFF

These headphones reduce noise across a wide range. These come with an airline adaptor, making them great for those who travel often for work.

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US299.00 $US217.62









Monster Diesel VEKTR On-Ear Headphones— 70% OFF

Not only do they have great sound quality, but these headphones are also incredibly stylish.

They come with a cleaning cloth with advanced Aegis Microbe Shield.

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US229.95 $US69.99









Bowers & Wilkins P5 Headphones— 12% OFF

These headphones are extremely comfortable to wear, and come without the hassle of extra cables. And, of course the most important thing: the sound is great across a full tone range.

Rating: 4 Stars

Price: $US299.99 $US263.99









JBL Synchros S300 Premium On-Ear Stereo Headphones— 50% OFF

If you’re looking for a slightly more powerful bass experience, these headphones are for you. Plus, you can fold them flat into their carrying case — making them great for travel.

Rating: 4 Stars

Price: $US199.95 $US99.95









Sennheiser RS 180 Digital Wireless Headphones— 49% OFF

These headphones boost your movie and HDTV experience because of their Automatic Level Control function. They’re great if you want to watch TV without bugging your roommates or significant other.

Rating: 4 Stars

Price: $US389.95 $US199.95









Bose SoundTrue Headphones Around-Ear Style — 17% OFF

These large headphones cover your entire ear and give off a rich sound. (And in the winter, they can double as earmuffs.)

Rating: 4 Stars

Price: $US179.95 $US149.95









Sennheiser Momentum Headphones (Ivory) — 47% OFF

The closed back and over-ear design isolates ambient noise and makes your music experience top notch. The leather ear pads give the headphones a sense of softness and breathability that’s unmatched.

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US379.00 $US199.95









Sennheiser Momentum Headphones (Brown) — 47% OFF

These are the same thing as the above model — but in a warmer, more discreet brown colour if you’re not bold enough to go for white.

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Price: $US379.00 $US199.95









Beats Studio Over-Ear Headphones — 20% OFF

These Beats headphones have a 20-hour rechargeable battery and adaptive noise cancelling blocks. Enjoy.

Rating: 4 Stars

Price: $US299.95 $US249.00









Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.