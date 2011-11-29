Cyber Monday Deals: Where To Look

Photo: Flickr Salvatore Barbera

My wallet is quivering in anticipation for the Cyber Monday 2011 extravaganza.Where should deal-hungry shoppers point their browsers first thing on Monday morning?



Here are Outlaw’s suggestions:

1) The big retailers, including Amazon.com, Best Buy, and Wal-Mart, are all likely to come out with a slew of Cyber Monday deals to cash in on shoppers who skipped this year’s “aggressive” Black Friday pilgrimage.

2) Obsessively scan popular deals forums like Slickdeals.net and Fatwallet.com; users there have an uncanny gift for sniffing out extraordinary offers only seconds or minutes after they’re posted. As many of the promotions offered on Cyber Monday go “out of stock” quickly, knowing about a deal before other shoppers will give you an edge.

3) Check your inbox. Daily deal services such as Groupon and LivingSocial would be wise to send their subscribers the best possible deals on Cyber Monday. Additionally, many retailers you’ve shopped with in the past will use their email marketing lists to get the word out.

4) Don’t ignore the small businesses. Today is Small Business Saturday in the U.S., which is a fantastic idea. Before blindly visiting the web sites of the big retailers, check out your favourite small businesses’ sites and independent eBay sellers to see if they are offering any deeply discounted Cyber Monday promos.

5) Twitter. Keep hitting refresh on Twitter for search terms like #cybermonday and #deals. I’ve found many great deals via Twitter in the past.

And, of course, be sure to visit our credit card deals ranking tool on Monday. If you’re going to make a big ticket purchase this holiday season, you might as well get some cash back or miles.

