Cyber Monday Deals 2011: Three Worth Clicking

I went through Amazon.com’s Cyber Monday Deals for their Electronics section — although some of the deeply discounted products are frankly quite random, there are also some extraordinary deals in the mix.



Here are three that stood out:

1. Canon PowerShot SX230HS 12 MP Digital Camera with HS SYSTEM and DIGIC 4 Image Processor — This awesome little digital camera normally retails for $349; the Cyber Monday deal on Amazon at the moment has it pegged at $199.95, which is a 43% savings. I love the PowerShot line of cameras. This one is particularly good; it sports 14X optical zoom and full 1080p HD video recording.

2. Viewsonic VX2450WM-LED 24-Inch (23.6-Inch Vis) Widescreen LED Monitor with Full HD 1080p and Speakers – Black — An exceptionally sharp monitor is roughly 51% discounted for Cyber Monday; $179.99 (the regular list price is $368).

3. LG 32LV2400 32-Inch 720p 60Hz LED-LCD HDTV — Another jaw-dropping deal, in my opinion. This is proof you didn’t need to brave the Black Friday chaos at a brick & mortar store to get a deeply discounted HDTV from a well-known manufacturer. It’s currently 45% off the list price.

We’ll be posting more great deals as Cyber Monday unfolds over on Outlaw. Check back often!

Every effort is made by Outlaw to provide accurate data at time of publication, however, the availability and pricing of these (and other) offers obviously might change over the course of the next day. Visit the merchant’s web site for up-to-date pricing and terms.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.