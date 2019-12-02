The best Cyber Monday 2019 deals in Australia, including Braun, Philips, Apple, Bose and Microsoft

Photo by Don Arnold/Getty Images

Just as you were congratulating yourself for surviving Black Friday sales without draining your bank account entirely, Cyber Monday has arrived to suck the cash out of you.

It’s true that Amazon and every retailer are now just making up holidays to sell you products — with Cyber Monday simply a marketing term created to encourage people to shop online the Monday after Thanksgiving in the US. The shopping day started as an online sale in 2005 to rival the bricks-and-mortar Black Friday sales on the Friday before Thanksgiving, but as the internet took over, the sale days simply became a four-day turkey-distraction online extravaganza.

In the last few years, retailers in Australia have also decided to jump on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday bandwagon. Because, consumerism.

Cyber Monday doesn’t have the same deals as its Black Friday counterpart in Australia, but there are some solid options lingering around if you are still keen to get your cousin a pair of socks for Christmas at 60% off or gift yourself an Xbox for being a smart shopper.

We’ve collated the best Australian deals for you to sink your teeth into. And if you miss out, don’t stress, the Boxing Day sales are just a few weeks away. Hurrah.

This article is brought to you by CUA, allowing you to securely message the CUA Personal Banker of your choice from anywhere, any time. Click for more.

The publisher of Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.