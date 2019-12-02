The best Cyber Monday 2019 deals in Australia, including Braun, Philips, Apple, Bose and Microsoft

Just as you were congratulating yourself for surviving Black Friday sales without draining your bank account entirely, Cyber Monday has arrived to suck the cash out of you.
It’s true that Amazon and every retailer are now just making up holidays to sell you products — with Cyber Monday simply a marketing term created to encourage people to shop online the Monday after Thanksgiving in the US. The shopping day started as an online sale in 2005 to rival the bricks-and-mortar Black Friday sales on the Friday before Thanksgiving, but as the internet took over, the sale days simply became a four-day turkey-distraction online extravaganza.
In the last few years, retailers in Australia have also decided to jump on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday bandwagon. Because, consumerism.
Cyber Monday doesn’t have the same deals as its Black Friday counterpart in Australia, but there are some solid options lingering around if you are still keen to get your cousin a pair of socks for Christmas at 60% off or gift yourself an Xbox for being a smart shopper.
We’ve collated the best Australian deals for you to sink your teeth into. And if you miss out, don’t stress, the Boxing Day sales are just a few weeks away. Hurrah.
- Save 20% on Apple Airpods (2nd Gen.) with wireless charging case – NOW: $239.00
- Save 31% on Furbo dog camera with treat tossing, full HD wifi pet camera and 2-way audio – NOW: $249
- Bose SoundLink bluetooth speaker II – WAS:
$188.00NOW $134.33.
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Smart speaker with Alexa – NOW: $36.00
- Vantrue N2 Pro Dual Dash Cam Dual 1920x1080P front and rear dash cam – WAS:
$269.99NOW: $173.96
- Lifespan Fitness Boost-R Treadmill – NOW: $698
- Philips Premium Collection all-in-one multi cooker – WAS:
$311.61NOW: $199.99
- Philips Viva Collection food processor with 2.1L bowl, blender and grinder mill – WAS:
$125.10NOW: $86.99
- SodaStream Spirit Sparkling Water Maker – NOW: $69
- Dyson AM06 cool desk fan in white or silver – WAS:
$389NOW: $349
- Dyson Light Ball multi-floor upright vacuum – WAS:
$599.00NOW: $397.00
- LOR Philips Barista Capsule Machine, Piano Noir – WAS:
$159NOW $86
- Get 15% off Weber barbecues – NOW FROM $288
- 25% off selected KitchenAid, kettles, toasters & food processors at The Good Guys. SHOP DEALS NOW.
- Get 15% off Smeg kitchen appliances – NOW FROM $899
- Huge discounts from Myer on Dyson fans and vacuum cleaners, De Longhi and Breville coffee machines and other appliances.
- Huawei MateBook 13 laptop with 13″ 2K touchscreen – WAS:
$2,198.00NOW: $1,499.00
- Save up to 30% on selected Lenovo, Thinkpad and Legion laptops at Amazon. CLICK HERE FOR DEALS.
- 15% off Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and laptops, 10% off Apple computers and up to 20% off HP computers at The Good Guys. CLICK HERE FOR DEALS.
- Xbox One X 1TB bundle with Division 2 token – WAS:
$619.00NOW: $428.00
- Samsung 75″ 4K UHD LED LCD smart TV – SAVE $400, NOW: $1575
- Save 50% on batteries from Panasonic and Energizer.
- Up to 65% off men’s electric razors at the Shaver Shop including Braun, Philips, Panasonic – NOW from $99 – $499
- Save 20% on Gillette razors, blades and gift sets.
- Braun Silk Expert Pro 5 IPL Long Term Hair Removal Device – WAS:
$999NOW: $499
- Oral-B Genius AI black electric toothbrush –
$499.99NOW: $249.00
- ghd Platinum+ Black hair straightener – WAS:
$345.00NOW: $290.00
- Extensive discounts on suits, work pants and shirts at Myer – up to 50% off.
- 40% off bed linen, quilts and pillows at Myer.
Deals on gadgets:
Deals on appliances:
Deals on laptops and computers:
Deals on electronics:
Deals on razors, toothbrushes and hair products:
Discounts on suits and sheets:
This article is brought to you by CUA, allowing you to securely message the CUA Personal Banker of your choice from anywhere, any time. Click for more.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.