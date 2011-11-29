We Have The Best Cyber Monday Deals In Tech Right Here!

Steve Kovach
nerd at a computer

Just when you thought your shopping was done for the weekend, here comes Cyber Monday, where online retailers start pushing their best deals.

If you’re planning to avoid the hordes of deal-hungry shoppers who took to the real world streets this weekend and finish up your Holiday shopping online, we decided to help you out and do most of the bargain hunting for you.

After scouring the Web for the best online tech deals, we put together a list of the best bargains on our favourite gear.

Did we miss a good one? Let us know in the comments and we’ll add it! 

Don’t forget to keep checking back right here. We’ll be adding more deals as they go live!

Note: Many of these deals are live starting Sunday, November 27.

Amazon is unlocking new deals throughout the day

Keep your eye on Amazon today. They're offering rolling deals on a ton of electronics. Each deal only lasts a few hours, so stay alert!

You can visit Amazon's Cyber Monday page to see what's on sale right now.

Dell Inspiron 620 desktop

Normal Price: $649.99

Cyber Monday Price: $599.99

Get it at dell.com.

Dell Inspiron 15R

Normal Price: $599.99

Cyber Monday Price: $549.99

Kobo Touch

Normal Price: $99.99

Cyber Monday Price: $69.99

Get it at buy.com.

Amazon Kindle DX

Normal Price: $379

Cyber Monday Price: $259

Get it at amazon.com.

Garmin nuvi 1300LM GPS

Normal Price: $179.99

Cyber Monday Price: $109.99

Get it at staples.com.

HP Pavilion dm3-3112nr 13-inch laptop

Normal Price: $549.99

Cyber Monday Price: $329.99

Get it at staples.com.

Toshiba Satellite L755-S5242 15-inch laptop

Normal Price: $499.99

Cyber Monday Price: $299.99

Get it at staples.com.

LG 47-inch 3D HDTV with four pairs of 3D glasses and 3D Blu-Ray player

Normal Price: $1,199

Cyber Monday Price: $879

Get it at walmart.com.

32-inch Samsung 720p HDTV

Normal Price: $349.99

Cyber Monday Price: $278

Get it at walmart.com.

32 GB iPod Touch with iBeats by Dre headphones

Normal Price: $398.99

Cyber Monday Price: $299.99

Get it at target.com.

Xbox 360 (250 GB) with Fable III, Halo: Reach, and three-month Xbox Live Gold subscription

13-inch MacBook Pro

Normal Price: $1,199.99

Cyber Monday Price: $1,049.99

Get it at bestbuy.com.

15-inch MacBook Pro

Normal Price: $1,799.99

Cyber Monday Price: $1,599.99

Get it at bestbuy.com.

Barnes & Noble Nook Simple Touch

Normal Price: $99

Cyber Monday Price: $79

Get it at bestbuy.com.

*If you order from Barnes & Noble's Website with a Mastercard you get free shipping and a $25 gift card.

HTC Titan

Normal Price: $199.99

Cyber Monday Price: Free with a new two-year agreement from AT&T

Get it at bestbuy.com.

Canon Powershot Elph 12 MP camera

Normal Price: $229.99

Cyber Monday Price: $129.99

Get it at bestbuy.com.

Nikon Coolpix S6100 16 MP camera

Normal Price: $199.99

Cyber Monday Price: $118.99

Get it at bestbuy.com.

Xbox Kinect

Normal Price: $149.99

Cyber Monday Price: $99.99

Get it at bestbuy.com.

Need more gift ideas?

Click here for the best tech accessories you can buy for the Holidays >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.