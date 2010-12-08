CYBERWAR: Now Hackers Have Taken Down Mastercard.com As Revenge For Julian Assange

Joe Weisenthal

It looks like the group that successfully took down the website of Julian Assange‘s Swiss Bank have claimed another victim.

Mastercard.com is down, and @Anon_operation just tweeted that it’s due to a DDOS attack. Of course, Mastercard is one of the payment services that cut off the ability to donate to Wikileaks. Update: We’re not exactly sure what this means, but this is a Reuters flash: Mastercard says working to suspend acceptance of mastercards on WikiLeaks until situation resolved.

Both attacks were part of Operation Payback, a coordinated attack on anti-piracy groups and others that started three months ago.

