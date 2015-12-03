Mark Cuban explains why downloading Snapchat is a huge mistake

Billionaire entrepreneur and “Shark Tank” cohost Mark Cuban stopped by the office to talk about a number of topics. In this video he explains why apps like Snapchat are not secure and how any message you send can come back to haunt you.

Snapchat’s response: Not clear on what the context is around [Mark Cuban’s statement], but when we say it’s “deletion by default” it is because it’s closer to regular conversations. You can always record a conversation, but ordinarily you wouldn’t. Snapchat is more about the social norms and expectation than secrecy.

Mark Cuban is the creator of Cyber Dust, a private messaging app. His user name is +blogmaverick.

*This story was originally posted in June, 2015.

