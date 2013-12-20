CyanogenMod Just Raised $US23 Million To Improve Android Better Than Google Can

The CyanogenMod logo.

CyanogenMod just closed a $US23 million Series B round to further its plans to become the next big mobile operating system.

The round, led by Andreessen Horowitz with participation from Benchmark Capital and Redpoint Ventures, comes just four months after the two led a $US7 million Series A round in CyanogenMod. Tencent, the makers of WeChat, also participated in the round.

CyanogenMod’s operating system is basically a better version of Android. It offers an array of customisation features like encrypted text messaging, tethering, and battery-saving options. You can think of it as a skin on top of Android, but its co-founder Steve Kondik told GeekWire that it’s more than that.

“We’re still based on Android, but we’re not just trying to put a skin on the thing,” he said. “We’re trying to really understand things from user perspective and build the things that make it easier for users to get stuff done.”

CyanogenMod plans to use the funding to hire nearly 50 people, which would bring its total employee count 75, and improve its worldwide distribution. It currently has its eyes set on China, and has already partnered with Chinese phone manufacturer Oppo to make the N1 smartphone.

It also announced that it now has 11 million monthly active users, up from 8 million in September. But that number is actually probably higher because it only accounts for the users who opt in.

In the future, CyanogenMod plans to get into wearables and cars.

