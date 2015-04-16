The startup that wants to take Android 'away from Google' just struck a deal with Microsoft

Cyanogen, the startup that’s working to make a more “open” version of Android, just announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft that would put its most popular apps on Cyanogen’s operating system, the company announced on Thursday.

This means that phones running on Cyanogen’s software will now come with Bing, Skype, OneDrive, OneNote, Outlook, and Microsoft Office out of the box.

The move comes months after The Wall Street Journal reported that Microsoft had considered investing in Cyanogen, but the company opted to strike a partnership with the company instead.

Developing…

