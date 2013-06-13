Hong Kong Leader Repeatedly Says 'No Comment' When Asked About Edward Snowden's Fate

Bloomberg TV interviewed Hong Kong Chief Executive CY Leung today, and asked him the big question on everyone’s lips — what will Hong Kong do with NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden?



Leung, effectively the “mayor” of Hong Kong, one of China’s two semi-autonomous Special Administrative Regions, didn’t have much in the way of answers.

In fact, if there’s one takeaway from this interview, it’s “no comment.”

Here’s some of Cy’s insightful answers:

On whether Hong Kong will take any action against Edward Snowden:

“I cannot comment on individual cases… We do not comment on any cases of this nature”

On whether they will comply if the U.S. does issue a warrant for his arrest:

“I can only saw we follow our policies.”

On what are those policies:

“I cannot discuss it. We do not comment on such cases”

On Hong Kong/China being one country, two systems:

“We have a different set of laws in Hong Kong and a different judicial system. That is described in our constitution and I’m not commenting on any individual case.”

On Snowden fleeing to Hong Kong because it is traditionally known to be a free-speech place:

“Hong Kong enjoys freedoms in accordance with the law. But again, I’m not commenting on individual cases”

On cooperation with the United States:

“We cooperate in all areas with the United States. Economy, financial services and so on. But I am not commenting on individual cases.”

