The Ugliest Trophy In Football Will Be Redesigned, Again

Iowa Corn representatives are requesting a mulligan on the newly designed Cy-Hawk Trophy after its unveiling last Friday was universally panned.



Even the man who basically built Iowa football seemed confused.

“The farmer, family and corn is all wonderful, but I don’t really get the relationship to a football game,” said former Iowa coach Hayden Fry.

An “interim trophy” will be used in the meantime for the annual Iowa Hawkeyes-Iowa State Cyclones battle. Fans will now have the opportunity to vote on a series of proposed designs.

Let’s hope the Big 10 is paying attention.

