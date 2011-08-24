The Ugliest Trophy In Football Will Be Redesigned, Again

Iowa Corn representatives are requesting a mulligan on the newly designed Cy-Hawk Trophy after its unveiling last Friday was universally panned.
Even the man who basically built Iowa football seemed confused.
“The farmer, family and corn is all wonderful, but I don’t really get the relationship to a football game,” said former Iowa coach Hayden Fry.
An “interim trophy” will be used in the meantime for the annual Iowa Hawkeyes-Iowa State Cyclones battle. Fans will now have the opportunity to vote on a series of proposed designs.
Let’s hope the Big 10 is paying attention.
