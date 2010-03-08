CWA's Peter McGuire: Europe Is Not Out Of Its Crisis, Gold Is Heading To $1300 This Year

Peter McGuire of CWA re-emphasises the fundamental reason to be bullish on gold: all global currencies are getting printed more and more. While he acknowledges that in the meantime the US dollar is looking strong, it only has one way to go in the longterm. And while the Greece crisis may be abating, there are bigger problems (like Ireland and Spain) looming on the horizon.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.