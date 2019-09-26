Supergirl's new pants mark a new 'sophisticated' era for the hero, says the show's costume designer

Dean Buscher/The CW In this exclusive photo for Insider, Melissa Benoist appears as Kara/Supergirl on season five, episode one of The CW’s ‘Supergirl.’

“Supergirl” star Melissa Benoist will be ditching the red skirt and tights for pants when the CW show returns for season five on Sunday, October 6.

Victoria Auth, the show’s costume designer, told Insider that the “modern” look marks the beginning of a “sophisticated” era for the hero.

“It sort of came hand in hand with taking her out of the cheerleading curb and moving her into something a little more action-oriented, cleaner silhouette,” she told us.

Auth also said that it was Benoist’s personal choice to have bangs, but it brings “balance” to the new look.

See Insider’s exclusive first-look photo from the show’s premiere above.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When The CW’s “Supergirl” returns this fall, the titular character’s new pants will debut a more mature hero.

“The executive producers, Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller, wanted to move the whole show into a bit more of sophistication this year,” Victoria Auth, “Supergirl’s” costume designer, told Insider.

Since the show premiered in 2015, Melissa Benoist has worn the comic-book character’s signature red skirt and tights. For the upcoming fifth season of The CW series, the actress will be wearing a “modern” suit that took almost four months to create from start to finish.

“The civilian clothes have upgraded,” Auth, who joined the show as a costume designer during season four, told us. “We did a lot of armies and that kind of thing last year, but they have been on a trajectory to give a little sophistication to Melissa, which she has wanted. It sort of came hand in hand with taking her out of the cheerleading curb and moving her into something a little more action-oriented, cleaner silhouette.”

Supergirl’s new outfit was first revealed in a photo shared by Benoist in July. Shortly after, fans got a glimpse of the look with an official image and a season five teaser released at San Diego Comic-Con. And now, you can see Insider’s exclusive first-look photo from the premiere episode above.

Read more: The CW’s first official image of Supergirl wearing pants is out, and fans are praising the new look

The CW Melissa Benoist stars as the titular character on ‘Supergirl.’

Auth went on to say that developing the outfit was a collaborative effort, with executive producer Rovner helping to select the ideal shade of blue for the redesign and Bill Hargates Costumes and Iron Heads constructing the suit.

In addition to a new costume, Benoist will have bangs on the new season. The hairstyle change was a personal choice for the actress, but tied in with the show’s new direction.

“We were moving the whole concept of ‘Supergirl’ into a bit more sophistication, and I think she just thought, ‘new suit, new ‘do,'” Auth said. “It kind of worked to balance each other. They were going to put her in a wig and hold on to the old cut, but then once they saw it, they thought it was a nice freshening.”

Season five of “Supergirl” premieres on The CW on Sunday, October 6 at 9 p.m. ET.

Watch the trailer below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.