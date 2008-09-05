CW Finally Discovers Secret To Success: Remake Old Shows About Gorgeous Rich Kids

The CW’s new formula of copying old hits seems to be working—so far.



Tuesday night, the CW’s new version of 90210 became the highest-rated telecast of any scripted show among adults and women in the key 18-34 and 18-49 demographics, with 4.9 million viewers (that’s a lot for the CW). The two-hour debut also made the CW the #1 network Tuesday night. In fact, the network is so excited about its 90210 ratings victory, it’s running the show again tonight. (Don’t be surprised if ratings aren’t as strong.)

Indeed, given the bad reviews flowing in about the show (which we agree with; it was awful), we wonder how long the 90210 buzz can sustain a mediocre series. The 90210 premiere was up against repeats on ABC, NBC, FOX and CBS. We’ll see how well the show does next week, and, better yet, when the other networks launch their fall seasons.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.