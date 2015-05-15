CW's doing an 'Arrow'-'Flash' spinoff called 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' -- Watch the first trailer

Jordan Nuttall/The CW ‘Doctor Who’ alum Arthur Darvill, far left, stars on the ‘Flash’-‘Arrow’ spinoff as Rip Hunter, who will help this crew become a team.

Heroes, villains, epic battles and time travel — That’s what fans can expect from The CW’s “Arrow”-“Flash” spinoff “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.”

The network released the first trailer from the spinoff on Thursday and it does a pretty thorough job of explaining the show’s premise — even if you’re not caught up on the happenings of “Arrow” and “Flash.”

A motley crew of super heroes are brought together by Arrow (Stephen Amell) and Flash (Grant Gustin) to face the greatest threat the world has ever experienced. They will be led by a man from the future, Rip Hunter (“Doctor Who’s” Arthur Darvill). Although it doesn’t look like it at first, the crew will actually become a team and as the show’s title suggests “legends.”

It also stars Victor Garber (“Alias”); Brandon Routh (“Superman Returns”); Caity Lotz (“Arrow”); Ciarra Renee (“Pippin”); Franz Drameh (“Edge of Tomorrow”), and “Prison Break” alums Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller.

“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” will premiere in the midseason on The CW.

Watch the first trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.