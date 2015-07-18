CVS warns that its photo website may have been hacked

CVS’s online photo service CVSPhoto.com is no longer online, and instead alert customers that customer credit card information has been compromised.

Security journalist Brian Krebs first wrote about this discovery earlier this morning.

CVS isn’t the first company having such a problem with third party online transaction breaches. Last week Walmart Canada’s photo website warned users that its customer credit card data may have also been compromised.

Walmart Canada used a third party vendor called PNI Digital to operate its photo website. PNI describes its services as a “proprietary transactional software platform.” According to Krebs, PNI offers its services to retailers including Costco, Walmart Canada, and CVS/Pharmacy.

Business Insider reached out to CVS, we’ll update the post when we hear back.

