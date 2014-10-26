CVS Stores Reportedly Shut Down Apple Pay Support

Apple Pay has been around for less than a week.

While the new way to pay using your iPhone 6 is easy to use, recent reports indicate that CVS stores have already removed Apple Pay support, according to MacRumors.

Earlier this week, Rite Aid pharmacy shut down its unofficial Apple Pay support, asking customers trying to pay with the new system to instead use their credit cards.

Multiple people are reporting that CVS has followed suit, shutting down the technology responsible for allowing Apple Pay to work, which is called NFC, or near field communications.

Without NFC support, both Apple Pay and Google Wallet won’t be able to work at the pay terminals at CVS.

It also appears that CVS has sent an email to CVS stores detailing the removal of Apple Pay support, according to multiple reports on Twitter and the MacRumors forums.

@Ihnatko I’m a Shift Supervisor and corporate sent out an email to the stores telling us that as of today, NFC was turned off.

Rite Aid also sent out a similar email detailing how cashiers are instructed to handle customers trying to pay with Apple Pay.

While other pharmacy chains such as Walgreens fully support Apple Pay, both Rite Aid and CVS belong to Merchant Customer Exchange program, which will be introducing its own mobile payments solution next year.

Business Insider has reached out Apple for comment and will update this post when we hear back.

