CVS is just the latest retailer to come out against open carry, as the business world doubles down on store gun policies

CVS will ban customers from openly carrying firearms in its stores, the pharmacy chain announced in a statement Thursday. The drug store chain’s announcement comes on the heels of that of its rival, Walgreens . And both decisions are just the latest examples of the ripple effect that Walmart’s own open carry policy change appears to have set off in the retail business.

According to a statement posted on the drug store chain’s official Twitter, CVS is joining a “… growing chorus of businesses in requesting that our customers, other than authorised law enforcement personnel, do not bring firearms into our stores.”

The pharmacy chain is the latest major retailer to shift its gun policy in the wake of Walmart’s decision to ban open carry and cut back on its ammunition offerings. Kroger and Walgreens also followed suit, regarding the open carry policy.

The trend of retailers asking customers to forego open carry has attracted heat from right wing commentators.

However, a recent poll from consumer research firm CivicScience indicates that shifting gun policies aren’t negatively affecting shoppers’ desire to visit Walmart. And, if companies across retail continue to follow suit, it’s unclear if a boycott will even be possible.