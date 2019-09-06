CVS is just the latest retailer to come out against open carry, as the business world doubles down on store gun policies

- CVS is banning its shoppers from openly carrying firearms in its stores.
- On Twitter, the company said it supported “the efforts of individuals and groups working to prevent gun violence.”
- CVS follows Walgreens, Kroger, and Walmart in changing its open carry policy.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
CVS Health Updates Firearms in Stores Policy pic.twitter.com/0ODx6ewJNX
— CVS Health (@CVSHealth) September 5, 2019
According to a statement posted on the drug store chain’s official Twitter, CVS is joining a “… growing chorus of businesses in requesting that our customers, other than authorised law enforcement personnel, do not bring firearms into our stores.”
The pharmacy chain is the latest major retailer to shift its gun policy in the wake of Walmart’s decision to ban open carry and cut back on its ammunition offerings. Kroger and Walgreens also followed suit, regarding the open carry policy.
Read more: In retail’s battle over firearms, Walgreens is following Walmart’s lead and barring customers from openly carrying guns
ANOTHER UPDATE!
Stores that have stood up for gun safety:
✅@Walgreens
✅@Wegmans
✅@CVSHealth
✅Walmart
✅Kroger
✅Whataburger
✅Sonic
✅Panera Bread
✅Chili’s
✅Starbucks
✅Target
✅Costco
✅Trader Joes
✅Chipotle
✅HEB
Who's next? https://t.co/WWQiqOKuzX
— Everytown (@Everytown) September 5, 2019
The trend of retailers asking customers to forego open carry has attracted heat from right wing commentators.
However, a recent poll from consumer research firm CivicScience indicates that shifting gun policies aren’t negatively affecting shoppers’ desire to visit Walmart. And, if companies across retail continue to follow suit, it’s unclear if a boycott will even be possible.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.