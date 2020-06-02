CVS has temporarily closed about 60 stores amid looting and protests

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar Windows broken in a downtown Pittsburgh CVS Pharmacy are boarded up Sunday, May 31, 2020.

CVS has temporarily closed about 60 stores across the country.

More than 250 locations were damaged – to differing degrees – during protests and looting that have taken place in cities across the country in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest.

“We’re continually monitoring the situation in each community we serve and will close stores, if needed, to ensure the safety of employees and customers,” a representative for CVS said.

The representative said that more than 250 CVS stores across 21 states sustained “varying levels of damage” over the last several days. In cities across the country, looting has at times followed peaceful protests against the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest.

The CVS representative added that no employees have been hurt, and that the stores will reopen once the necessary repairs have been made.

“We’re continually monitoring the situation in each community we serve and will close stores, if needed, to ensure the safety of employees and customers,” they said.

Target has similarly closed or shortened operating hours at dozens of storse.

In a message that was sent to employees and posted to the company’s website, CVS Health CEO Larry Merlo emphasised the company’s commitment to inclusion:

“Like you, I was deeply disturbed by what unfolded in Minneapolis last week, and I am saddened to see the pain, frustration and anguish boil over in our communities following the death of George Floyd. The turmoil we are witnessing grows out of a long and deep history in our country, and as a nation we must focus on the injustices and discrimination that continue to divide us. I remain hopeful that we can find a way to move forward in unity to solve the nation’s most pressing issues.

In our workforce and in our communities, CVS Health’s commitment to inclusion and belonging is unwavering. It is critical to those we serve and grounded in our company values. We are a diverse community here at CVS Health – all 300,000 of us – and that diversity is one of our key strengths. It shows up in how we care for one another – walking in each other’s shoes, joining forces for the greater good and respecting one another no matter what our race or ethnicity. We will continue to uphold the commitment of mutual respect in everything we do. Discrimination and intolerance have no place in our business and will not be permitted in any form.

Be well and stay safe.”

