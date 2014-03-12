CVS Allegedly Lost 37,000 Prescription Pain Pills

CVS is facing up to $US29 million in fines for allegedly losing track of more than 37,000 pain pills from four California stores, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The missing prescription pills include the narcotic painkiller Hydrocodone, which is sold under brand names including Vicodin and Narco.

CVS faces 2,973 possible violations of the federal Controlled Substances Act for the alleged losses, Lauren Horwood, a spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Sacramento, told the LA Times’ David Lazarus.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the California Board of Pharmacy is investigating the case.

We reached out to CVS for comment on the investigation and will update when we hear back.

