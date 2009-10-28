C.V. Starr: We're Poaching AIG Employees Because The Government Is Running AIG Like Crap

Joe Weisenthal

C.V. Starr, Hank Greenberg’s current shop, has responded to this morning’s NYT report about how it’s poaching employees from zombie insurer AIG (AIG).

Their response: We’ve only hired 13 former AIG employees over the last year, so we’re not going crazy with poaching. And besides, if we were, it’s only because the government is doing such a bad job of running AIG.

CVStarrStatement102709

