- Sand.tagious is a popular sand-cutting Instagram page.
- The page features videos where kinetic sand is cut using a knife.
- Cutting into them often reveals a colourful pattern inside.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Following is a transcript of the video.
Narrator: Cutting kinetic sand reveals rainbow colours hidden inside. Sand.tagious is a popular sand-cutting Instagram page. The page features videos where kinetic sand is cut using a knife. The solid-coloured kinetic sand is moulded into different shapes. Cutting into them often reveals a colourful pattern inside. Its followers find sand cutting satisfying to watch and listen to.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.