Sand.tagious is a popular sand-cutting Instagram page.

The page features videos where kinetic sand is cut using a knife.

Cutting into them often reveals a colourful pattern inside.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Following is a transcript of the video.

Narrator: Cutting kinetic sand reveals rainbow colours hidden inside. Sand.tagious is a popular sand-cutting Instagram page. The page features videos where kinetic sand is cut using a knife. The solid-coloured kinetic sand is moulded into different shapes. Cutting into them often reveals a colourful pattern inside. Its followers find sand cutting satisfying to watch and listen to.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.