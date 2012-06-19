Cutting Back On Plastic Bags Saved China 1.6 Million Tons Of Oil

Cutting back on plastic bag use is the least–quite literally–that can be done to protect the environment. However, when its multiplied by billions of people, it becomes pretty significant.



The Guardian: A new report suggests restrictions on bag usage in the world’s most populous nation [China] have saved the equivalent of 1.6 million tonnes of oil, in the year since it was introduced.

Just ahead of the first anniversary of the ban, the China Chain Store and Franchise Association estimated it had saved the country 40 billion plastic bags.

According to their survey, plastic bag use has fallen by two thirds as consumers grow accustomed to bringing their own reusable bags.

The ban was introduced on 1 June 2008 to reduce “white pollution” – the popular term for plastic bags and styrofoam packaging. Under the new rules, the state forbade production of ultra-thin bags under 0.025mm thick and ordered supermarkets to stop giving away free carriers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.