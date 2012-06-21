There Are Actually Some Cuts Of Steak That Shouldn't Be Eaten Rare

Photo: flickr/heipei

The Steak Bible tells us that we should eat all our steak rare, or be prepared for the hell of a tough, dry cut of should-have-been deliciousness.Today, all of that was challenged.



Tom Mylan is a butcher at Brooklyn’s acclaimed butcher shop, The Meat Hook. He wrote a column for Gilt Taste called ‘Are Rare Steaks Really Better?: A Butcher’s View’. Upon reading the headline, of course, our hearts almost stopped.

It wasn’t so terrible, though, once we got a hold of ourselves and actually read his well-thought-out (and informed, obviously) piece. Mylan simply lists a few cuts that may be better a little less bloody because of their fat/connective tissue content.

Here they are (from Gilt Taste):

Best rare: Flatiron, Top sirloin, Paleron

Best medium rare: – Ribeye / rib steaks, NY strip / shell, Porterhouse / T-bone, Tri-tip, Flank steak, Sirloin flap, Filet mignon, Top round (if not raw), Hanger steak, Chuck eye / chuck steak

Best medium: Skirt steak, Chuck short rib, Chuck flap

So take that to heart the next time you order a steak. It makes sense, when you think about it, since all cuts are not created equal. It’s just weird to have your beliefs shaken to the core like that.

